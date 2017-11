Oct 31 (Reuters) - SOC CENTRALE BOIS SCIERIES MANCHE SA:

* FY RENTAL INCOME EUR 15.0 MILLION VERSUS EUR 15.2 MILLION YEAR AGO‍​

* FY OPERATING INCOME EUR 19.8 MILLION VERSUS EUR 19.7 MILLION YEAR AGO

* FY NET INCOME EUR 10.6 MILLION VERSUS EUR 10.3 MILLION YEAR AGO

* WILL PROPOSE TO MAINTAIN DIVIDEND POLICY