Feb 4 (Reuters) - ArcherMind Technology Nanjing Co Ltd :

* SAYS SCENTSHILL CAPITAL I LIMITED, SCENTSHILL CAPITAL II PLAN TO CUT STAKES BY UP TO 17.34 PERCENT AND 1.43 PERCENT RESPECTIVELY WITHIN NEXT SIX MONTHS Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2BStCqa Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)