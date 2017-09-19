FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Schibsted adjusts Organization, keeps overall strategy unchanged
Sections
Featured
Market Jockey
Markets & Economy
Market Jockey
China will continue to open its economy, deepen reforms: Xi
CHINA PARTY CONGRESS
China will continue to open its economy, deepen reforms: Xi
Child sex abuse rising with Internet use
Editor's Picks
Child sex abuse rising with Internet use
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Technology, Media and Telecommunications
September 19, 2017 / 9:31 AM / in a month

BRIEF-Schibsted adjusts Organization, keeps overall strategy unchanged

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 19 (Reuters) - Schibsted Asa

* Says to divide its organization into two operational divisions, named “Marketplaces” and “Media”

* Says the overall strategy of Schibsted remains unchanged; to be a global leader in online classifieds, to develop world-class media houses and develop new growth services

* Says the online classifieds operations in Norway and Sweden, including FINN.no and Blocket.se, will join the Marketplaces division together with all other online classifieds companies

* Says media will consist of the publishing operations in Norway and Sweden (VG, Aftenposten, Stavanger Aftenblad, Bergens Tidende, Fædrelandsvennen, Aftonbladet and Svenska Dagbladet and Omni) in addition to Lendo, Prisjakt, Let’s Deal and others Further company coverage: (Reporting By Oslo Newsroom)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.