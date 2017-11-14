BRIEF-Schibsted maintains online classifieds goal, to focus on bolt-on acquisitions

Nov 14 (Reuters) - Schibsted Asa
* reiterates existing goal of 15-20 percent revenue growth in online classifieds portfolio medium to long term
* there will be focus on cash flow and profitability improvement
* schibsted’s portfolio of online classifieds companies in investment phase continues to develop well
* monetization is increasing rapidly in many markets, and losses have been reduced in 2017. In 2018, losses will be further reduced
* maintains ambition to engage in targeted m&a activities, and will continue to focus on value creative bolt-on acquisitions and in-market consolidation within online classifieds
* schibsted has initiated a strategic review of personal finance operations, including lendo