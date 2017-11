Nov 21 (Reuters) - Schibsted Asa

* ‍Successful placement of new B-shares​

* ‍Gross proceeds of offering amounted to approximately NOK 2,507 million or approximately $305 million​

* ‍Successful completion of offering of 11.9 million new B-shares equal to 5.2% of existing total share capital of company

* ‍Offering was completed at an offer price of NOK 211 per share​