BRIEF-Schibsted Q3 results above forecast, sees lower investments ahead
#Technology, Media and Telecommunications
November 3, 2017 / 6:27 AM / a day ago

BRIEF-Schibsted Q3 results above forecast, sees lower investments ahead

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

Nov 3 (Reuters) - Schibsted Asa

* Schibsted q3 revenues nok ‍4,161​ million (Reuters poll nok 4.02 billion) vs NOK 3,798 mln in Q3 2016

* Schibsted q3 ebitda nok ‍783​ million (Reuters poll nok 640 million) vs NOK 572 mln in q3 2016

* Schibsted q3 ebitda ex investment phase nok ‍903​ million (Reuters poll nok 793 million) vs NOK 756 mln in q3 2016

* Schibsted q3 pretax result nok ‍​ 779 million (Reuters poll nok 458 million)

* ‍going forward, we aim to continue good development by taking further advantage of our competitive strengths - strong local presence leveraged by joint, scalable product and tech platforms​

* ‍tight cost control and digital product innovation leads to improved ebitda margins in publishing activities

* Schibsted keeps guidance of 15-20 percent revenue growth in online classifieds for mid to long term

* Based on the traffic leadership and the strength of the Leboncoin brand, there is room for increased market shares in verticals such as real estate, cars and jobs‍​

* Schibsted: in Spain we still expect a competitive environment in real estate and a sluggish development for display advertising, cars and jobs are positive

* Schibsted: full year investments are expected to go down versus 2016, though seasonal effects may lead to a higher investment level in q4 2017 compared to q3 2017

* Schibsted: in 2018, we plan for further reductions of online classifieds investment phase losses

* Schibsted: several sites are approaching breakeven in 2018, some assets have been divested in 2017 and the spending level in Shpock will be lower in 2018 compared with 2017

* Schibsted’s media houses: if the advertising market trends deteriorates, margin contraction is likely during the coming 12 months

* Schibsted’s media houses: overall, the structural digital shift and the transformation process are expected to continue

* Schibsted’s investments in technology and online product development: ebitda loss of the hq/other segment, to remain around the same level in 2h 2017 as in 1h 2017

* Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Ole Petter Skonnord)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
