BRIEF-Schlumberger on track to achieve cash flow generation target for the year - conf call
#Regulatory News
October 20, 2017 / 1:43 PM / in 4 days

BRIEF-Schlumberger on track to achieve cash flow generation target for the year - conf call

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 20 (Reuters) - Schlumberger NV:

* Schlumberger NV says remain on track to achieve cash flow generation target for the year - conf call

* Schlumberger NV says current situation regarding global oil inventory is more positive than what is reflected by the industry - conf call

* Schlumberger NV CEO says SPM won’t alter co’s core business, it will only compliment the core business - conf call

* Schlumberger says there is still pricing pressure in new bids, but downward trend of pricing is slowing significantly in international markets - conf call

* Schlumberger says in north america land, we do expect to grow, but i think the growth rate will slow - conf call Further company coverage:

