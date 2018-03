March 1 (Reuters) - SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC:

* ANNOUNCES COMPLETION OF THE COMBINATION BETWEEN SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC INDUSTRIAL SOFTWARE BUSINESS AND AVEVA

* FOLLOWING CLOSING OF TRANSACTION, SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC OWNS 60 PERCENT OF AVEVA GROUP ON A FULLY DILUTED BASIS

* AVEVA TO BE FULLY CONSOLIDATED IN SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC ACCOUNTS WITH A FULL-YEAR OPERATIONAL MARGIN ACCRETIVE TO THE GROUP Source text : bit.ly/2COgmmR Further company coverage:, (Gdynia Newsroom)