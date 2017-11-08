FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Schneider Electric to buy French software group IGE+XAO
November 8, 2017 / 7:09 AM / in a day

BRIEF-Schneider Electric to buy French software group IGE+XAO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 8 (Reuters) - Schneider Electric/IGE+XAO Sa :

* Schneider Electric to buy IGE+XAO, a software group with a current market capitalisation of around 164 million euros ($190 million)

* Schneider Electric to offer 132 euros/share for IGE+XAO

* Offer represents 15 pct premium to IGE+XAO’s closing share price on November 7

* Takoever aims to reinforce the software offer of Schneider Electric in a field complementary to products and solutions supplied for electrical distribution, creating future synergetic opportunities, says Schneider Electric

$1 = 0.8629 euros

