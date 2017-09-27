FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Schnitzer sees Q4 adjusted EPS $0.60 to $0.63
Sections
Featured
Market Jockey
Markets & Economy
Market Jockey
Islamic State's defeat in Raqqa may herald wider struggle for U.S.
Syria
Islamic State's defeat in Raqqa may herald wider struggle for U.S.
Pitting wild boars against dogs
Editor's Picks
Pitting wild boars against dogs
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Regulatory News
September 27, 2017 / 9:22 PM / in 20 days

BRIEF-Schnitzer sees Q4 adjusted EPS $0.60 to $0.63

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 27 (Reuters) - Schnitzer Steel Industries Inc

* Schnitzer provides preliminary results for fourth quarter of fiscal 2017

* Sees Q4 earnings per share $0.62 to $0.65 from continuing operations

* Sees Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.60 to $0.63

* Schnitzer Steel Industries Inc - ‍is expected to generate operating income in range of $23 - $24 million for q4 of fiscal 2017​

* Schnitzer Steel Industries Inc - ‍for Q4, company expects to report operating cash flow of approximately $49 million​

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.61 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.