BRIEF-Schoeller-Bleckmann to profit from new U.S. tax rules in 2018 -CEO

Jan 16 (Reuters) - Schoeller Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment Ag tells Reuters in phone interview:

* SCHOELLER-BLECKMANN OILFIELD EQUIPMENT CEO SAYS SEES NO SLOWDOWN IN NORTH AMERICAN BUSINESS

* SCHOELLER-BLECKMANN OILFIELD EQUIPMENT CEO SAYS WILL PROFIT FROM NEW US TAX RULES IN 2018

* SCHOELLER-BLECKMANN OILFIELD EQUIPMENT CEO SAYS SEES SLOW IMPROVEMENT IN BUSINESS OUTSIDE OF NORTH AMERICA, INCLUDING BRAZIL, MIDDLE EAST, RUSSIA

* SCHOELLER-BLECKMANN OILFIELD EQUIPMENT CEO SAYS PLANS TO KEEP HIRING NEW STAFF, ALWAYS ON THE LOOKOUT FOR NEW ACQUISITIONS Further company coverage: (Reporting By Shadia Nasralla, Alexandra Schwarz-Goerlich)