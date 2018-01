Jan 8 (Reuters) - Charles Schwab Corp:

* CHARLES SCHWAB CORP - ‍AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF NOTES OUTSTANDING IS $625 MILLION​

* CHARLES SCHWAB CORP - WILL REDEEM ALL OF ITS OUTSTANDING 1.500 PCT SENIOR NOTES DUE MARCH 10, 2018 ON FEBRUARY 8, 2018

* SCHWAB ANNOUNCES REDEMPTION OF OUTSTANDING 1.500 PCT SENIOR NOTES DUE 2018