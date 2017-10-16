BRIEF-Schwab qtrly ‍diluted earnings per common share $0.42​

Oct 16 (Reuters) - Charles Schwab Corp:
* Schwab reports record quarterly net income of $618 million, up 23%
* Quarterly revenue rose 13 percent to $2.2 billion
* Charles Schwab Corp - qtrly diluted earnings per common share $ .42
* Charles Schwab Corp - at quarter-end client assets managed by windhaven totaled $8.0 billion, down 22% from Q3 of 2016
* Charles Schwab Corp - at quarter-end total client assets reached $3.18 trillion, up 17% year-over-year
* Charles Schwab Corp - at quarter-end client assets managed by thomaspartners totaled $13.4 billion, up 46% from Q3 of 2016
* Charles Schwab Corp - qtrly new retail brokerage accounts for quarter totaled approximately 216,000, up 29% year-over-year
* Charles Schwab Corp - at quarter-end, active brokerage accounts were 10.6 million versus 10.5 million at Q2-end