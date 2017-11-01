FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Schweitzer-Mauduit International reports Q3 GAAP earnings per share $0.84
Sections
Featured
Market Jockey
Live
Markets & Economy
Market Jockey
Trump calls for death penalty for Uzbek man charged in attack
New York Attack
Trump calls for death penalty for Uzbek man charged in attack
App developer access to iPhone X face data spooks privacy experts
Technology
App developer access to iPhone X face data spooks privacy experts
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Regulatory News
November 1, 2017 / 9:34 PM / Updated 13 hours ago

BRIEF-Schweitzer-Mauduit International reports Q3 GAAP earnings per share $0.84

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 1 (Reuters) - Schweitzer-Mauduit International Inc

* SWM announces third quarter 2017 results and dividend increase

* Q3 GAAP earnings per share $0.84

* Sees fy 2017 adjusted earnings per share $3.15

* Q3 adjusted GAAP earnings per share $1.00

* Schweitzer-Mauduit International Inc - ‍announced a 2% increase of its per share quarterly cash dividend rate to $0.43 from $0.42​

* Schweitzer-Mauduit International Inc - qtrly ‍total net sales increased 23% to $257.8 million​

* Schweitzer-Mauduit International Inc - ‍expects 2017 capital expenditures and capitalized software spending to exceed $40 million​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.