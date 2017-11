Nov 6 (Reuters) - SCHWEIZER ELECTRONIC AG:

* 9-MONTH ‍TURNOVER GROWTH OF 5.4 PERCENT TO 91.8 MILLION EURO (2016: 87.1 MILLION EURO)​

* ‍INCOMING ORDERS INCREASE BY 33.5 PERCENT IN Q3 COMPARED TO PREVIOUS YEAR‘S QUARTER​

* ‍GROUP EBITDA DECREASED IN Q3 TO 2.4 MILLION EURO (2016: 2.9 MILLION EURO)​

* ‍GROUP EBIT AFTER SPECIAL EFFECTS AMOUNTS TO 0.4 MILLION EURO IN Q3 2017 (2016: 0.9 MILLION EURO)​

* ‍CONFIRMS 2017 FORECAST​