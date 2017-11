Nov 15 (Reuters) - SCHWEIZER ELECTRONIC AG:

* ‍SIGNED AN INVESTMENT AGREEMENT WITH GOVERNMENT OF JINTAN/CHINA​

* ‍AGREEMENT TO SET UP HIGH TECHNOLOGY PRINTED CIRCUIT BOARD AND EMBEDDING PRODUCTION FACILITY​

* ‍TOTAL INVESTMENT WILL AMOUNT TO 180 MILLION USD OVER NEXT YEARS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)