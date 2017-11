Nov 7 (Reuters) - SCIBASE HOLDING AB (PUBL):

* SCIBASE RECEIVES ORDER OF UP TO 1 MILLION SEK WITHIN A NEW CUSTOMER SEGMENT IN ITALY

* ‍DISTRIBUTION AGREEMENT IS SPLIT INTO TWO PHASES AND TOGETHER TOTAL POTENTIAL ORDER VALUE IS CLOSE TO 1 MILLION SEK​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)