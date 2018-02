Feb 20 (Reuters) - Scibase Holding Ab (Publ):

* ‍Q4 LOSS AFTER TAX AMOUNTED TO TSEK 10,295 (14,623)​

* Q4 ‍NET SALES AMOUNTED TO TSEK 1,886 (1,935)​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)