BRIEF-SciClone announces end of go-shop period with no parties designated as excluded parties

Aug 10 (Reuters) - SciClone Pharmaceuticals Inc
* Sciclone announces end of go-shop period with no parties designated as excluded parties
* SciClone Pharmaceuticals - during "go-shop" period, financial advisor to co, under took broad solicitation effort, contacting 38 potential acquirers
* Says company received one alternative acquisition proposal
* SciClone Pharmaceuticals - expiration of "go-shop" period under terms of deal between co & consortium consisting of entities affiliated with gl capital
* SciClone Pharmaceuticals says board unanimously determined alternative deal proposal would not reasonably be expected to result in "superior proposal"
* SciClone Pharmaceuticals inc- ceased and terminated any existing discussion and negotiation with party that submitted alternative acquisition proposal
* Says SciClone is continuing to work with buyer consortium to complete merger in a timely manner Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: