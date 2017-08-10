FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
3 days ago
BRIEF-SciClone announces end of go-shop period with no parties designated as excluded parties
#Breakingviews
#NorthKorea
#Bollywood
#SpecialReports
#TheWiderImage
#CompanyResults
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
Government flags growth risks, pushes for monetary easing
India Economy
Government flags growth risks, pushes for monetary easing
A correction begins
Markets Weekahead
A correction begins
India make seven changes for Sri Lanka ODIs, Yuvraj dropped
Cricket
India make seven changes for Sri Lanka ODIs, Yuvraj dropped
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Regulatory News
August 10, 2017 / 8:20 PM / 3 days ago

BRIEF-SciClone announces end of go-shop period with no parties designated as excluded parties

1 Min Read

Aug 10 (Reuters) - SciClone Pharmaceuticals Inc

* Sciclone announces end of go-shop period with no parties designated as excluded parties

* SciClone Pharmaceuticals - ‍during "go-shop" period, financial advisor to co, under took broad solicitation effort, contacting 38 potential acquirers​

* Says ‍company received one alternative acquisition proposal​

* SciClone Pharmaceuticals - ‍expiration of "go-shop" period under terms of deal between co & consortium consisting of entities affiliated with gl capital

* SciClone Pharmaceuticals says ‍board unanimously determined alternative deal proposal would not reasonably be expected to result in "superior proposal"​

* SciClone Pharmaceuticals inc- ceased and terminated any existing discussion and negotiation with party that submitted alternative acquisition proposal​

* Says ‍SciClone is continuing to work with buyer consortium to complete merger in a timely manner​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.