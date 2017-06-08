BRIEF-SciClone Pharmaceuticals to be acquired by Consortium Led by GL Capital

June 8 (Reuters) - Sciclone Pharmaceuticals Inc
* Sciclone Pharmaceuticals Inc says deal for $11.18 per share Sciclone enters into definitive merger agreement to be acquired by consortium led by GL capital
* Sciclone pharmaceuticals inc says deal for approximately $605 million
* Says lazard is serving as exclusive financial advisor to Sciclone and Dla Piper LLP (us) is serving as its legal advisor
* Transaction will also be funded by consortium through debt financing, and is not subject to a financing condition