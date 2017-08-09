FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-SciClone Q2 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.30
August 9, 2017 / 8:27 PM / 4 days ago

BRIEF-SciClone Q2 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.30

1 Min Read

Aug 9 (Reuters) - SciClone Pharmaceuticals Inc

* SciClone reports second quarter 2017 financial results

* Q2 revenue rose 14 percent to $44.5 million

* Q2 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.30

* Q2 GAAP earnings per share $0.23

* SciClone Pharmaceuticals Inc - ‍in light of pending merger, company will not be updating its guidance for fiscal 2017​

* SciClone Pharmaceuticals Inc - ‍in light of pending merger, company will not be hosting a conference call to discuss its Q2 2017 business results​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

