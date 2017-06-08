FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 months ago
BRIEF-SciClone to be acquired by consortium led by GL Capital
#Business
#Bollywood
#SpecialReports
#Monsoon
#TheWiderImage
#CompanyResults
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
SpiceJet first-quarter profit up about 18 percent
COMPANY RESULTS
SpiceJet first-quarter profit up about 18 percent
North Korea details plan to fire missiles over Japan, near Guam
North Korea
North Korea details plan to fire missiles over Japan, near Guam
Microsoft Surface devices fail on reliability: Consumer Reports
Technology
Microsoft Surface devices fail on reliability: Consumer Reports
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Regulatory News
June 8, 2017 / 10:33 AM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-SciClone to be acquired by consortium led by GL Capital

1 Min Read

June 8 (Reuters) - Sciclone Pharmaceuticals Inc

* SciClone enters into definitive merger agreement to be acquired by consortium led by GL Capital

* SciClone Pharmaceuticals Inc - deal for 11.18 per share

* SciClone Pharmaceuticals Inc - deal for ‍approximately $605 million​

* Transaction, which was unanimously approved by SciClone's board, values company at approximately $605 million

* SciClone Pharmaceuticals Inc - transaction will be funded by buyer consortium through a combination of equity financing

* Says Lazard is serving as exclusive financial advisor to SciClone and DLA Piper LLP (US) is serving as its legal advisor

* Transaction was unanimously approved by SciClone's board

* SciClone Pharmaceuticals Inc - transaction will also be funded by consortium through debt financing, and is not subject to a financing condition Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.