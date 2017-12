Dec 21 (Reuters) - Scientific Games Corp:

* SCIENTIFIC GAMES - UNIT ENTERED INTO JOINDER AGREEMENT WITH AN ADDITIONAL COMMITMENT LENDER WITH RESPECT TO CREDIT AGREEMENT DATED AS OF OCT 18, 2013

* SCIENTIFIC GAMES SAYS AS PER JOINDER AGREEMENT, AMOUNT OF CO'S REVOLVING CREDIT AVAILABILITY UNDER CREDIT AGREEMENT WAS INCREASED BY $40.0 MILLION Source text: (bit.ly/2BuZcyV) Further company coverage: