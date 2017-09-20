BRIEF-Scientific Games to acquire NYX Gaming Group

Sept 20 (Reuters) - Nyx Gaming Group Ltd
* Scientific Games to acquire NYX Gaming Group
* NYX Gaming Group Ltd - deal for CAD$2.40 per share
* NYX Gaming Group Ltd - deal accretive to earnings and cash flow in first year
* NYX gaming group Ltd - deal for enterprise value of approximately CAD$775 million
* NYX Gaming Group Ltd - transaction will be financed with cash on hand and debt
* NYX Gaming Group-upon deal completion,CEO of co Matt Davey expected to oversee a newly created digital gaming and sports division at Scientific Games