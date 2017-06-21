FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Scomi Engineering updates on action filed against Prasarana Malaysia and Rapid Rail Sdn by unit
June 21, 2017 / 10:37 AM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-Scomi Engineering updates on action filed against Prasarana Malaysia and Rapid Rail Sdn by unit

1 Min Read

June 21 (Reuters) - Scomi Engineering Bhd

* Scomi Transit Projects Sdn on 16 june filed an action in high court of malaya against prasarana malaysia and rapid rail sdn

* Action with respect to statements of kuala lumpur fleet expansion project previously awarded by prasarana to stp under contract

* High Court granted an injunction on an ad interim basis to restrain prasarana and/or rapid rail from making statements concerning stp

* "Pending litigation does not affect the ongoing business performance of the company" Source text ( bit.ly/2rBLz89) Further company coverage: (bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)

