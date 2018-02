Feb 8 (Reuters) - Scor:

* REG-SCOR : JANUARY 2018 P&C RENEWAL RESULTS

* SCOR GREW P&C REINSURANCE RENEWAL PREMIUMS BY 3.7% AT CONSTANT EXCHANGE RATES AT JANUARY 2018 RENEWALS

* SCOR GREW P&C REINSURANCE RENEWAL PREMIUMS FROM EUR 3.0 BILLION TO EUR 3.1 BILLION

* APPROXIMATELY 69% OF SCOR'S P&C PREMIUMS RENEW IN JANUARY,