BRIEF-Scorpio Bulkers announces the financing of a Kamsarmax vessel in Japan
October 20, 2017 / 12:18 PM / in 4 days

BRIEF-Scorpio Bulkers announces the financing of a Kamsarmax vessel in Japan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 20 (Reuters) - Scorpio Bulkers Inc:

* Scorpio bulkers Inc. announces the financing of a Kamsarmax vessel in Japan

* Scorpio Bulkers Inc - ‍entered financing transaction in respect of one of company’s Kamsarmax vessels with unaffiliated third parties in Japan​

* Scorpio bulkers - ‍as part of transaction, co will sell 2015 Japanese built Kamsarmax dry bulk vessel, SBI Rumba, for approximately $19.6 million​

* Scorpio Bulkers Inc - ‍cost of financing is equivalent to an expected fixed interest rate of 4.24 pct for 10 years​

* Scorpio Bulkers - ‍deal also provides co with options to repurchase vessel beginning on 5th anniversary of sale and until end of bareboat charter deal Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
