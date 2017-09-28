FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Scorpio Tankers announces sale and leaseback agreements MR product tankers
September 28, 2017 / 8:40 PM / in 19 days

BRIEF-Scorpio Tankers announces sale and leaseback agreements MR product tankers

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 28 (Reuters) - Scorpio Tankers Inc

* Scorpio Tankers announces sale and leaseback agreements for five 2012 built MR product tankers

* Sales price for each vessel is $27.5 million, co will bareboat charter-in vessels for a period of seven years at $9,025 per day per vessel

* Company also has three one-year options to extend bareboat charter agreements beyond initial term

* In addition, Scorpio Tankers has purchase options beginning at end of fifth year and until end of agreements Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

