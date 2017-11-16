BRIEF-Scorpio Tankers reports Q3 loss $0.16/shr

Nov 16 (Reuters) - Scorpio Tankers Inc
* Scorpio Tankers Inc. Announces financial results for the third quarter of 2017
* Q3 loss per share $0.16
* Q3 earnings per share view $-0.12 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q3 adjusted loss per share $0.15 excluding items
* Scorpio Tankers Inc - qtrly vessel revenue $123.1 million versus $114.3 million
* Scorpio Tankers Inc - qtrly TCE revenue increased $7.8 million to $121.8 million
* Scorpio Tankers Inc - qtrly TCE revenue increased $7.8 million to $121.8 million
* Q3 revenue view $127.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S