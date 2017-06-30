FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a month ago
BRIEF-Scotiabank announces redemption of 2.898% subordinated debt
#Business
#Bollywood
#SpecialReports
#Monsoon
#TheWiderImage
#CompanyResults
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
Motherson Sumi Q1 profit falls 21 percent, misses estimates
Company Results
Motherson Sumi Q1 profit falls 21 percent, misses estimates
Former Syrian rebels flee, hide from army conscription
Middle East
Former Syrian rebels flee, hide from army conscription
'Enjoy the beaches': Resilient Guam shrugs off North Korea threat
North Korea - U.S. Standoff
'Enjoy the beaches': Resilient Guam shrugs off North Korea threat
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
June 30, 2017 / 9:28 PM / a month ago

BRIEF-Scotiabank announces redemption of 2.898% subordinated debt

1 Min Read

June 30 (Reuters) - Bank Of Nova Scotia:

* Scotiabank announces redemption of 2.898% subordinated debt due August 3, 2022

* Redemption will occur on August 3, 2017

* Bank Of Nova Scotia - intends to redeem outstanding 2.898% debentures due August 3, 2022 for 100% of principal amount plus accrued interest to redemption date

* Bank Of Nova Scotia - redemption has been approved by office of superintendent of financial institutions and will be financed out of general funds of Scotiabank Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.