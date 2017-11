BRIEF-Scotiabank Submits A Binding Offer To BBVA To Acquire Its Shares In BBVA Chile

Nov 28 (Reuters) - Bank Of Nova Scotia:

* SCOTIABANK SUBMITS A BINDING OFFER TO BBVA TO ACQUIRE ITS SHARES IN BBVA CHILE

* BANK OF NOVA SCOTIA - ‍HAS OFFERED TO ACQUIRE BBVA‘S INTERESTS IN BBVA CHILE, AND CERTAIN SUBSIDIARIES, FOR APPROXIMATELY US$2.2 BILLION (CAD$2.9 BILLION)​

* BANK OF NOVA SCOTIA- ‍IF TRANSACTION IS COMPLETED, SCOTIABANK'S COMMON EQUITY TIER 1 CAPITAL RATIO WILL BE IMPACTED BY APPROXIMATELY 100 BASIS POINTS​