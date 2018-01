BRIEF-Scotts Miracle-Gro Reports Q1 GAAP Loss Per Share Of $0.35 From Continuing Operations

Jan 30 (Reuters) - Scotts Miracle-Gro Co:

* SCOTTSMIRACLE-GRO REPORTS FIRST QUARTER RESULTS; COMPANY-WIDE SALES INCREASE 7% DUE TO HAWTHORNE ACQUISITIONS

* Q1 ADJUSTED NON-GAAP LOSS PER SHARE $1.08 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS EXCLUDING ITEMS

* Q1 GAAP LOSS PER SHARE $0.35 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $-0.94 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* Q1 SALES $221.5 MILLION VERSUS I/B/E/S VIEW $234.1 MILLION

* FULL-YEAR SALES GUIDANCE REDUCED TO A RANGE OF 2 TO 4 PERCENT

* SCOTTS MIRACLE-GRO - INCREASED FISCAL 2018 NON-GAAP ADJUSTED EARNINGS GUIDANCE TO A RANGE OF $4.60 TO $4.80 PER SHARE

* ‍ LOWER TAX RATE AND SHARE COUNT HAD A NEGATIVE IMPACT OF ABOUT $0.15 ON NON-GAAP EARNINGS IN QUARTER​