FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-ScottsMiracle-Gro says Q4 GAAP loss per share $0.72
Sections
Featured
Gold imports may fall 25 percent on weak festival demand: execs
Commodities
Gold imports may fall 25 percent on weak festival demand: execs
Schools shut in New Delhi for the week as toxic smog thickens
Pollution
Schools shut in New Delhi for the week as toxic smog thickens
Duterte to Trump: "Lay off" human rights when we meet
ASIA
Duterte to Trump: "Lay off" human rights when we meet
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Regulatory News
November 7, 2017 / 12:23 PM / in a day

BRIEF-ScottsMiracle-Gro says Q4 GAAP loss per share $0.72

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 7 (Reuters) - ScottsMiracle-Gro Co-

* FY2018 earnings per share view $4.38 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* ScottsMiracle-Gro announces fiscal 2017 results; record operating cash flow; sales and earnings in line with guidance

* Sees FY 2018 adjusted non-GAAP earnings per share $4.15 to $4.35

* Sees FY 2018 sales up 4 to 6 percent

* Q4 GAAP loss per share $0.72

* Q4 sales $376.7 million versus I/B/E/S view $371.6 million

* Q4 earnings per share view $-0.29 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* ScottsMiracle-Gro Co - ‍gross margin rate is expected to decline by 50-100 basis points in 2018​

* ScottsMiracle-Gro Co - qtrly ‍non-GAAP SLS divestiture adjusted EPS loss of $0.26​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.