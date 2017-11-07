BRIEF-ScottsMiracle-Gro says Q4 GAAP loss per share $0.72

Nov 7 (Reuters) - ScottsMiracle-Gro Co-
* FY2018 earnings per share view $4.38 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* ScottsMiracle-Gro announces fiscal 2017 results; record operating cash flow; sales and earnings in line with guidance
* Sees FY 2018 adjusted non-GAAP earnings per share $4.15 to $4.35
* Sees FY 2018 sales up 4 to 6 percent
* Q4 GAAP loss per share $0.72
* Q4 sales $376.7 million versus I/B/E/S view $371.6 million
* Q4 earnings per share view $-0.29 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* ScottsMiracle-Gro Co - gross margin rate is expected to decline by 50-100 basis points in 2018
* ScottsMiracle-Gro Co - qtrly non-GAAP SLS divestiture adjusted EPS loss of $0.26 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: