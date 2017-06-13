FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 months ago
BRIEF-Scottsmiracle-Gro sees FY 2017 adjusted EPS $4.00 to $4.20
#Business
#Bollywood
#SpecialReports
#Monsoon
#TheWiderImage
#CompanyResults
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
Market Jockey
Markets & Economy
Market Jockey
U.S., N. Korea have few channels by which to resolve crises
North Korea Crisis
U.S., N. Korea have few channels by which to resolve crises
Analysis: Buoyant bitcoin stirs crypto-bubble fears
technology
Analysis: Buoyant bitcoin stirs crypto-bubble fears
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Regulatory News
June 13, 2017 / 11:40 AM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-Scottsmiracle-Gro sees FY 2017 adjusted EPS $4.00 to $4.20

2 Min Read

June 13 (Reuters) - Scotts Miracle-gro Co

* Scottsmiracle-Gro updates fiscal 2017 sales and adjusted eps outlook

* Scotts miracle-gro co - increased share repurchase activity in recent weeks and expects to repurchase $250 to $275 million of its shares on a full-year basis

* Scotts miracle-gro co - now expects fy sales in its u.s. Consumer segment to be slightly down from last year

* Sees fy 2017 adjusted earnings per share $4.00 to $4.20

* Scotts miracle-gro says ‍increased share repurchase activity in recent weeks, expects to repurchase $250 to $275 million of its shares on a full-year basis​

* Scotts miracle-gro - now expects adjusted earnings for fiscal 2017 to range from $4.00 to $4.20 per share compared to an original range of $4.10 to $4.30 per share

* Scotts miracle-gro co - momentum in co's hawthorne gardening business remains "strong" with sales up 17 percent on a year-over-year basis entering june

* Scotts miracle-gro - expected company-wide sales growth of 3 to 4 percent in fy​

* Scotts miracle-gro - completion of 2 small acquisitions expected to be immediately accretive to earnings, adding $0.05 to $0.07 to eps on annualized basis

* Scotts miracle-gro co - lowering its full year guidance due to an "anticipated shortfall in sales"

* Fy2017 earnings per share view $4.19 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.