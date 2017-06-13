BRIEF-Scottsmiracle-Gro sees FY 2017 adjusted EPS $4.00 to $4.20

June 13 (Reuters) - Scotts Miracle-gro Co

* Scottsmiracle-Gro updates fiscal 2017 sales and adjusted eps outlook

* Scotts miracle-gro co - increased share repurchase activity in recent weeks and expects to repurchase $250 to $275 million of its shares on a full-year basis

* Scotts miracle-gro co - now expects fy sales in its u.s. Consumer segment to be slightly down from last year

* Sees fy 2017 adjusted earnings per share $4.00 to $4.20

* Scotts miracle-gro - now expects adjusted earnings for fiscal 2017 to range from $4.00 to $4.20 per share compared to an original range of $4.10 to $4.30 per share

* Scotts miracle-gro co - momentum in co's hawthorne gardening business remains "strong" with sales up 17 percent on a year-over-year basis entering june

* Scotts miracle-gro - expected company-wide sales growth of 3 to 4 percent in fy​

* Scotts miracle-gro - completion of 2 small acquisitions expected to be immediately accretive to earnings, adding $0.05 to $0.07 to eps on annualized basis

* Scotts miracle-gro co - lowering its full year guidance due to an "anticipated shortfall in sales"

