Jan 8 (Reuters) - Scout24 AG:

* DGAP-NEWS: SCOUT24 MAKES SECOND DEBT REPAYMENT IN 2017

* EUR 30 MILLION LOAN REPAYMENT

* EUR 330 THOUSAND INTEREST SAVING PER YEAR

* REPAYMENT RESULTS IN REDUCTION OF TOTAL OUTSTANDING DEBT FROM REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY FROM TO EUR 50 MILLION