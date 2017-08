July 10 (Reuters) - E. W. Scripps Co

* Scripps names Symson president/CEO; Boehne to retire, continue as chairman of the board

* E. W. Scripps Co - Board of directors set date for anticipated CEO transition to Symson from Rich Boehne, who will continue as Scripps chairman

* E. W. Scripps Co - Adam Symson will assume role of president and CEO on Aug. 8 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: