5 days ago
BRIEF-Scripps Networks says Discovery would pay termination fee of $356 million to co under certain circumstances
#Regulatory News
July 31, 2017 / 2:23 PM / 5 days ago

BRIEF-Scripps Networks says Discovery would pay termination fee of $356 million to co under certain circumstances

1 Min Read

July 31 (Reuters) - Discovery Communications Inc

* Scripps Networks Interactive - under merger agreement, Discovery would pay termination fee of $356 million to co under certain circumstances

* Scripps Networks - under agreement, co to pay discovery termination fee of $356 million if deal is terminated due to board changing its recommendation

* Scripps Networks Interactive - entered new employment agreement appointing Lori Hickok as executive vice president, chief financial & development officer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

