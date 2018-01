BRIEF-Scynexis Provides Corporate And SCY-078 Pipeline Update

Jan 4 (Reuters) - Scynexis Inc:

* SCYNEXIS PROVIDES CORPORATE AND SCY-078 PIPELINE UPDATE

* SCYNEXIS INC - ‍INTENDS TO INITIATE A PHASE 1 STUDY IN HEALTHY VOLUNTEERS IN Q3 2018, PENDING FDA‘S REVIEW FOR LIPOSOMAL IV FORMULATION OF SCY-078​

* SCYNEXIS INC - ‍PLANS TO INITIATE A PHASE 2B STUDY OF SCY-078 IN INVASIVE CANDIDIASIS WITH LIPOSOMAL IV FORMULATION IN Q4 OF 2018​

* SCYNEXIS - ‍ANTICIPATES DOSE REGIMEN SELECTED FROM DOVE STUDY TO BE SUBSEQUENTLY EVALUATED IN PHASE 3 STUDIES FOLLOWING END-OF-PHASE 2 MEETING WITH FDA​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: