Oct 31 (Reuters) - SDIPTECH AB (PUBL):

* REG-SDIPTECH AB (PUBL) ACQUIRES TELLO SERVICE PARTNER AB

* SAYS ‍TELLO WILL BE PART OF SDIPTECH‘S BUSINESS AREA TAILORED INSTALLATION​

* SAYS ‍TOTAL PURCHASE CONSIDERATION WILL AMOUNT TO SEK 69.3 MILLION AT MOST​

* SAYS ‍IN CONNECTION WITH ACQUISITION, SEK 30.9 MILLION WAS PAID IN CASH​