Dec 26 (Reuters) - Seaboard Corp:

* SEABOARD CORP SAYS ON DEC 22, CO, UNIT ENTERED INTO A SALE AND PURCHASE AGREEMENT WITH CERTAIN MINORITY SHAREHOLDERS - SEC FILING

* SEABOARD CORP - PURSUANT TO PURCHASE AGREEMENT, CO AGREED TO PURCHASE SUBSTANTIALLY ALL OF STOCK OF FIVE BUSINESSES OPERATING AS GROUPE MIMRAN

* SEABOARD SAYS COMBINED PRICE OF ALL OF STOCK OF FIVE BUSINESSES IS ABOUT 317 MILLION EUROS