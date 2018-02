Feb 21 (Reuters) - Seaboard Corp:

* QTRLY ‍EARNINGS PER COMMON SHARE $19.38​

* QTRLY NET SALES $1,586 MILLION VERSUS $1,373 MILLION

* ‍IN Q4 CO RECORDED $65 MILLION OF ADDITIONAL INCOME TAX EXPENSE​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: