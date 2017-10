Sept 18 (Reuters) - Seaboard Corp

* Seaboard - Co, Groupe Mimran entered MOU whereby co to acquire Flour Milling and associated businesses located in Senegal, Ivory Coast and Monaco of Mimran Group‍​

* Seaboard Corp says it would operate business in commodity trading and milling segment‍​