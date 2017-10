Aug 4 (Reuters) - Seabridge Gold Inc:

* Seabridge Gold sells residual interest in KSP Project to Colorado Resources

* Entered into an agreement with Colorado Resources Ltd. whereby Colorado has agreed to purchase Snipgold’s 49% interest in KSP project

* Deal to result in Colorado owning 100 pct interest in KSP project on payment to Seabridge of $1.0 million in cash, 2 million Colorado common shares