Nov 27 (Reuters) - Fintech Global Inc:

* SEABURY CAPITAL SELLS CONTROLLING INTEREST IN SGI AVIATION TO FINTECH GLOBAL INCORPORATED

* SEABURY CAPITAL LLC - BOARD OF FINTECH GLOBAL INCORPORATED RESOLVED THAT FINTECH GLOBAL TRADING INCORPORATED WILL ESTABLISH SGI INVESTMENT LLC​

* ‍SEABURY CAPITAL LLC SAYS FINTECH WILL ACQUIRE A 51% VOTING INTEREST AND 44.1% ECONOMIC INTEREST IN SGI-GROUP B.V.​