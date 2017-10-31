BRIEF-Seacoast Banking Corp of Florida reports quarterly earnings per share $0.32‍​

Oct 31 (Reuters) - Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida

* Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida - ‍reiterating previous guidance of $1.28 to $1.32 adjusted earnings per share for full year 2017​

* Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida - ‍reported net income of $14.2 million for q3 of 2017, a 56% or $5.1 million increase from q3 of 2016​

* Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida - ‍impact of hurricane irma on quarter was approximately $0.01 per share​

* Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida - qtrly earnings per share $0.32‍​

* Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida - qtrly adjusted earnings per share $0.35‍​

* Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida qtrly ‍net revenue increased 5% to $57.2 million​