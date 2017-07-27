BRIEF-Seacoast Banking Corporation Of Florida reports Qtrly earnings per share $0.18

July 27 (Reuters) - Seacoast Banking Corporation Of Florida
* Seacoast banking corporation of florida - reaffirms fy 2017 adjusted earnings per share view $1.28 to $1.32
* Seacoast reports second quarter 2017 results
* Q2 revenue rose 25 percent to $54.6 million
* Qtrly earnings per share $0.18
* Qtrly adjusted earnings per share $0.29
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.30 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Fy2017 revenue view $216.5 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S