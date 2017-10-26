FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 26, 2017 / 8:33 PM / a day ago

BRIEF-Seacoast reports Q3 revenue of $57.2 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 26 (Reuters) - Seacoast Banking Corporation Of Florida

* Seacoast reports third quarter 2017 results

* Q3 revenue $57.2 million versus I/B/E/S view $57.5 million

* Reaffirms fy 2017 earnings per share view $1.28 to $1.32

* Seacoast Banking Corporation Of Florida - ‍company is reiterating its previous guidance of $1.28 to $1.32 adjusted earnings per share for full year 2017​

* Seacoast Banking Corporation Of Florida - qtrly earnings per share $0.35‍​

* Seacoast Banking Corporation Of Florida - qtrly ‍net interest income totaled $45.7 million, an increase of $1.6 million or 4 pct from prior quarter​

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.34 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

