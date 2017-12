BRIEF-Seacor Holdings Inc. Announces Sale And Lease Of Sea-Vista Tanker

Dec 13 (Reuters) - Seacor Holdings Inc:

* SEACOR HOLDINGS INC. ANNOUNCES SALE AND LEASE OF SEA-VISTA TANKER

* SEACOR HOLDINGS INC - ‍AGREEMENT TO SELL ONE OF ITS ECO-CLASS TANKERS FOR APPROXIMATELY $135 MILLION​

* SEACOR HOLDINGS INC - ‍AGREEMENT TO SELL ECO-CLASS TANKERS BY UNIT, SALE PROCEEDS TO BE USED TO PAY DOWN UNIT‘S OUTSTANDING TERM LOANS AND REVOLVER​

* SEACOR HOLDINGS - ‍IN CONJUNCTION WITH SALE, UNIT TO LEASE VESSEL FROM PURCHASER, SIMULTANEOUSLY BAREBOAT VESSEL TO OIL MAJOR FOR DURATION OF LEASE​

* SEACOR HOLDINGS - AS OF DEC 31, 2017, SEA-VISTA WILL HAVE A REVENUE BACKLOG OF $452 MILLION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)