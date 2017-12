Dec 21 (Reuters) - SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc:

* SEACOR MARINE ANNOUNCES VESSEL ACQUISITIONS

* SEACOR MARINE HOLDINGS INC - CONFIRMED AGGREGATE CONSIDERATION FOR FOUR VESSELS WAS IN RANGE OF $7.0.-9.0 MILLION IN CASH

* SEACOR MARINE HOLDINGS - COMPANY, SELLERS AGREED TO KEEP EXACT TERMS OF TRANSACTION CONFIDENTIAL

* SEACOR MARINE HOLDINGS INC - ANNOUNCED CONSUMMATION OF ACQUISITION OF FOUR FOREIGN FLAGGED PLATFORM SUPPLY VESSELS