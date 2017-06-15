FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Seacor Marine-during audit for year ended dec 31, 2016, material weaknesses in internal control were identified related to review, approval of manual journal entries
June 15, 2017 / 9:49 PM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-Seacor Marine-during audit for year ended dec 31, 2016, material weaknesses in internal control were identified related to review, approval of manual journal entries

1 Min Read

June 15 (Reuters) - Seacor Marine Holdings Inc:

* Seacor Marine-during audit for year ended Dec 31, 2016, material weaknesses in internal control were identified related to review, approval of manual journal entries

* Seacor - during audit for 2016, material weaknesses in internal control were identified related to review,documentation of calculations used in impairments assessment

* Seacor Marine Holdings Inc - on June 9, 2017, co dismissed Ernst & Young LLP as company's independent registered public accounting firm Source text: (bit.ly/2s6CAhI) Further company coverage:

